Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.4% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,863 shares of company stock valued at $36,542,926. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,586.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,191.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,989.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

