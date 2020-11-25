Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,564.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,191.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2,989.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,863 shares of company stock valued at $36,542,926. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,586.38.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

