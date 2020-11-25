Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.4% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,191.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2,989.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,586.38.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,863 shares of company stock worth $36,542,926. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

