Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,063 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,218,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Stephen M. Zide sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $257,682.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,932 shares of company stock worth $5,544,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.52, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).