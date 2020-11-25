BlackRock Inc. Purchases 201,040 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 201,040 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.90% of Foot Locker worth $306,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $813,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Foot Locker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,897 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 298,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 944.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 97,709 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

