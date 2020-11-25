Sei Investments Co. Purchases 575,900 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,003,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 575,900 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

