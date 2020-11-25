Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,994 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.42% of Sleep Number worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sleep Number by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,376 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $209,008.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,788.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $2,836,592.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,704. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

