State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 790 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 65.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.95, a PEG ratio of 117.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.68. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

