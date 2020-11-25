Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Five9 worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Creative Planning increased its position in Five9 by 169.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Five9 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Five9 by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,647,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $340,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,539 shares of company stock valued at $11,667,286. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

FIVN stock opened at $143.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $167.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

