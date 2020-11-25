Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,120 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,884,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,342 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 469,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,645,000 after buying an additional 1,194,227 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,623,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,125,000 after buying an additional 82,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?