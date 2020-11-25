Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,723,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,784,000 after acquiring an additional 483,449 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,248,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,800,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 74,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 483,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 60,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

In other news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WWE opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

