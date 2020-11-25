State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Bandwidth by 14,461.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 104.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 21.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.89 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -133.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 117.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.68.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?

