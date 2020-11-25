BlackRock Inc. Has $307.79 Million Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 85,233 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.33% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $307,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, TCF National Bank bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL opened at $145.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.39 and a beta of 1.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Sunday, November 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume