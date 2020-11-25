Sei Investments Co. Has $5.17 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.51%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

