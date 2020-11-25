Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $30.91 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 13.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,586.38.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,191.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,989.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,564.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,863 shares of company stock worth $36,542,926 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

