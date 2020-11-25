Point View Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,586.38.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,863 shares of company stock worth $36,542,926 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,191.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,989.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,564.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

