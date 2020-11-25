DWM Financial Group Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DWM Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of DWM Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DWM Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 342,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,078,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,863 shares of company stock valued at $36,542,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,586.38.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,191.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,989.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).