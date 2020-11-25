Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 633 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,564.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,191.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,989.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,586.38.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,863 shares of company stock worth $36,542,926. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

