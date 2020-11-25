Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period.

LGND opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $127.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGND shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

