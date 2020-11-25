Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lowered by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,586.38.

AMZN stock opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1,564.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,191.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,989.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,863 shares of company stock worth $36,542,926. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

