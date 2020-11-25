Commerce Bank Purchases 45 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $328,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price objective (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,586.38.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,863 shares of company stock valued at $36,542,926. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,191.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,989.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1,564.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

