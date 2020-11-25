Sei Investments Co. Sells 96,624 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,624 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Pure Storage worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Pure Storage by 651.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTG. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $5,656,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,316. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

