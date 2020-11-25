Exchange Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,191.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2,989.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1,564.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,863 shares of company stock worth $36,542,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,586.38.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).