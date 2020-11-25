Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 70,688 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $814,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,191.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,989.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1,564.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,863 shares of company stock valued at $36,542,926. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,586.38.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)