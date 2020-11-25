GAM Holding AG Has $25.78 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,188 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,863 shares of company stock valued at $36,542,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,118.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,564.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,191.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,989.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,586.38.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

