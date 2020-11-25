BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,278,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 326,568 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.50% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $308,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,395,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HE opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

HE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

