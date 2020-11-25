BlackRock Inc. Has $327.71 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,206,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,085,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $327,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

JEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).