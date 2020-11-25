LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LiveRamp worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 1,487.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,641,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,097 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,754,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,844,000 after buying an additional 1,292,776 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,627,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $80.07.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 6,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,307 shares of company stock worth $14,436,564 over the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.45.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

