State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ennis were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,571,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ennis by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ennis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ennis by 15.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 34,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Ennis stock opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $452.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.47. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 10.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

