State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 296.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 29,282 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 65,749 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 177,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORA opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Ofer Benyosef acquired 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $29,638.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,638. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zvi Krieger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.77 per share, for a total transaction of $167,310.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA