State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 6,325 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,647,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 430.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $44,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $153,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,151 shares of company stock worth $864,951 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

NYSE:HMN opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

