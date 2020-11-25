State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 99.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 87.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.69 per share, for a total transaction of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,766,598 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

EXLS stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).