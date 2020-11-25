State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 87.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $199,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,216 shares of company stock worth $3,766,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $85.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

