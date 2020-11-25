State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $404,666,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,498,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $34.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $54,600,000.00.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

