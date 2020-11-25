The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $54,600,000.00. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,659.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of CG stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

