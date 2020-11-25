State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $1.22 Million in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 46,580 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 86,792 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $855.55 million, a PE ratio of 128.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

