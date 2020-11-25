State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,668 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,668 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -218.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

