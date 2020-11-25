State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 559 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Hub Group worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Hub Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hub Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Hub Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

HUBG opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.05. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $924.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?