State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. American States Water has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

AWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

