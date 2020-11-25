State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of EnerSys worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at $180,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

