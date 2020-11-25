State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of EnerSys worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

