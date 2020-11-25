State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 660 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 37,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $1,410,605.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,215.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $14,283,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,153,436.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,902 shares of company stock valued at $31,665,001 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEO. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,503.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).