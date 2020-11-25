State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,098 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,098 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,532.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 16.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 27.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

GPI opened at $131.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average is $87.53.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $297,600.00. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

