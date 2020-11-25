Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,289 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,777,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,623,000 after purchasing an additional 309,218 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 350,990 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 250,956 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 37,020 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

