Sei Investments Co. Buys 7,203 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of AerCap worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 49.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in AerCap by 8.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 850.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.54 and a beta of 2.15. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

