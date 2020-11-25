State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 17,248 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.21% of Wabash National worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 139,202 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 217,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 650,139 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 218.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 627,797 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on WNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE WNC opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $978.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

