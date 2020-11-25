Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 75.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 80,398 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 36,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.41. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

