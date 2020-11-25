State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 984 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.63.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 2.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $157.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,501,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,477. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

