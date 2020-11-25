State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 660 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,425,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,309,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after purchasing an additional 114,653 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 999,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,952,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 983,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after buying an additional 162,583 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,503.17 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $14,283,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,153,436.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 8,333 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $291,738.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 797,902 shares of company stock valued at $31,665,001. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

