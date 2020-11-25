State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Innospec worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Innospec by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.23. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

